Dileo, Lady Bears nab medals at Warren Invitational

Published 5:57 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Van Wade

The LC-M Lady Bears had a superb outing at the Warren Invitational (Photo courtesy LC-M Golf)

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bear Golf team travelled to Village Mills Monday morning to take part in the Warren Varsity Girls Invitational Golf Tournament.

LCM fired a team score of 415 to take 2nd place.  Port Neches-Groves won the tournament with a 410 and Hardin-Jefferson took 3rd with a 434.

Senior Montana DiLeo won 1st place overall with a round of 79, her fourth straight individual win of the season.

Neely Wozniak carded a 94, Jaycie Benton posted a 118, Cassie Grizzaffi shot a 122, and Isabella Ihle finished with a 128.

DiLeo and Wozniak will travel to Huffman Tuesday (3/1) to play in the Lady Falcon Invitational at Red Wolf Golf course while the team will play in the Nederland Invitational on Thursday (3/3) at Babe Zaharias Golf Course in Port Arthur.

