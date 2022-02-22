Check out Bridge City Cardinal Classic, 1 of many showcases for local baseball teams

BRIDGE CITY – A lot of baseball will be played in tournaments across the area this week, and Bridge City is ready to host the Bridge City Cardinal Classic Thursday through Saturday at Chuck Young Field.

Games slated for Thursday include Orangefield vs. Kelly (10 a.m.), Kelly vs. Vidor (12:15 p.m.), Vidor vs. Nederland (2:30 p.m.), Hamshire-Fannett vs. Buna (4:45 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. Hamshire-Fannett (7 p.m.).

Games Friday will pit Buna vs. Orangefield (10 a.m.), Bridge City vs. Buna (12:15 p.m.), Hamshire-Fannett vs. Vidor (2:30 p.m.), Nederland vs. Kelly (4:45 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. Nederland (7 p.m.).

Saturday’s action has Orangefield vs. Hamshire-Fannett (10 a.m.), Nederland vs. Orangefield (12:15 p.m.), Buna vs. Vidor (2:30 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. Kelly (4:45 p.m.).

In other tournament action, Thursday through Saturday Little Cypress-Mauriceville will be competing in the Lufkin Hudson Tournament while West Orange-Stark will participate in the Anahuac Tournament.