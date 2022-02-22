Bears scoot past Warren in baseball opener at Gibbens Field
Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022
LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears opened their 2022 baseball campaign with a flurry as they took down the Warren Warriors 9-4 at Gibbens Field Monday night.
Dean Reynolds got the win on the hill for the Bears.
Blaze Compton was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Pierce Brown, Parker Seago, Gunner Johnson and Ashton Landry all had a double apiece and each drove in a run while Cameron Bilbo had a hit and drove in two runs. had a double and a RBI.