Mustangs ‘D Up’ to clip some Hawk wings in bidistrict

BEAUMONT – Playing fierce on the defensive end, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs nailed down a nice upset in the Class 4A Region III Bidistrict playoffs Friday night by roughing up the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks 53-37 at West Brook High School Monday night.

The Mustangs, the fourth-place team out of District 22-4A, controlled the Hawks, District 21-4A champions, throughout the night.

The Mustangs also got plenty of offense from seniors Michael Wardlow and Aundrew Samuel. Wardlow torched the Hawks from his power forward spot as he poured in 23 points while Samuel added plenty of insurance with 17 points from his guard slot.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 26-19 at the half.

WO-S held a 37-30 lead after three quarters and then poured it on in the fourth.

The Mustangs went on a 14-1 run to go up 51-31 with 1:38 remaining for their largest lead of the night.

The Mustangs now move on to the area round where they will face Houston Yates. Yates defeated Wharton 108-55 Monday night.

This marks the second straight season that the Hawks were eliminated by an Orange County team. Bridge City toppled the Hawks in the same round last season.

In other playoff action Monday, 22-4A champion Silsbee throttled Livingston 101-55.

In girls playoff action Monday night, 21-4A champion Hardin-Jefferson took down 22-4A champion Silsbee 106-63.