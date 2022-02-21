Bobcat golf squad has strong showing at Regional Preview

HUNTSVILLE – The Orangefield Boys Varsity golf team competed this past weekend at the Regional Preview, held at Sam Houston State’s Bearkat Golf Course.

This was a two-day tournament where the Bobcats would take home second place, with a team total of 712. Day one, the Bobcats shot a team PB for the course, with a total of 368. On day two the Bobcats improved once again, shooting another PB for the course, posting a team total of 344.

Both the Parks brothers were involved in a playoff that would determine the 1st through 3rd place medalist. Lincoln Parks shot a 84, on day one, followed by a 78,on day two. He prevailed on the 1st hole of the sudden death playoff to wrap up the 3rd place medalist. Brother, Xander Parks shot a 79 on day one, followed by an 81 on day two. He would come up just short on the first hole of the playoff to take home the 2nd place medal.

The team consisted of Xander Parks (79,81), Lincoln Parks (84, 78), Reese Johnson (103, 94), Drew Tran 102, 100), Brayden Burgess (113, 91), and Ethan Gunter (108, 98). The Bobcats will be competing later this week at Henry Homberg, in Beaumont.