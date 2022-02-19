PHOTO — Early Learning students have a blast at Shangri La
Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 19, 2022
West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District North Early Learning classes went exploring at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.
The kiddos learned about all of the things they can do with their senses.
They listened to sounds, touched soil, looked at plants, smelled some plants and tasted green beans.
They also smashed egg shells and put them by plants to give plants nutrients.