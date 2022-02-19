PHOTO — Early Learning students have a blast at Shangri La

Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of the West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District)

West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District North Early Learning classes went exploring at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

The kiddos learned about all of the things they can do with their senses.

They listened to sounds, touched soil, looked at plants, smelled some plants and tasted green beans.

They also smashed egg shells and put them by plants to give plants nutrients.

More News

Biorefinery coming to region, promising new jobs

“And now you know” — William Williamson was Orange County’s 1st Mormon

Day spent dancing, singing, chasing chickens celebrates Mardi Gras

REVIEW: The tragedy of “Macbeth” is a riveting drama

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar