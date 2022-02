Meet Olivia (Livvey), a sweet young female pup who is waiting on her furever home.

She’s energetic and ready to play, but she’s also ready for that long winter’s nap on the couch with you.

She’ll be your loyal companion for life. Please consider adopting or fostering Livvey.

Call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 to set up your “meet-and-greet” with Livvey.