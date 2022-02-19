Life Church Orange offers parenting class

Parenting Class is planned at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and Hwy 105 intersection on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunch is provided but childcare is not.

Go to wellsofagape.org and click on the services tab, then click on the class you want to register for, then click link at the bottom.

There is a requirement to receive a certificate of completion, which is $40 per person. You can pay online.

You must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive a certificate of completion.

Topics offered in this class (subject to change) include anger management, communication skills, household management, discipline, co-parenting and spiritual aspects of parenting.

If you have questions, text 409-221-5425.