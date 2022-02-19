Lady Bears clamp down on Jasper to crank up second-half district soccer

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Lady Bears kicked off the second round of district by defeating an aggressive Jasper team 7-1 on Friday night at Bear Stadium.

After a delay due to late arriving officials, the Bears had a slow start in the first half and were held to only one goal on the board going into halftime.

The second half the Lady Bears came alive and began tallying points on the board. It was a total team effort.

The Lady Bear defense led by Matalyn Hill in the goal allowed the offense to go to work by keeping the ball on the offensive side of the pitch. Loren Rodriguez and Sydney Guidry kept the Jasper offense contained in the backfield and that allowed for defenders Kaylee Potter and Evelyn Mares to get in on the action on the offensive side of the field.

Sarah Hormell and Mallory Dollar held down the midfield and played a solid game from start to finish.

The offense made up of Annabelle Fisher, Taylor Bull, Makinzi Stevens, Maddie McConnell, and Presley Rives put constant pressure on the Jasper defense and were able to secure six more goals for the Lady Bears during the second half.

Stats on the night include Annabelle Fisher with four goals and one assist, Taylor Bull with one goal and two assists, Makinzi Stevens one goal, Kaylee Potter one goal from distance, and Evelyn Mares with one assist. The Lady Bears will be on the road next week at Silsbee on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and at Vidor on Friday with JV at 5 p.m. and Varsity at 7 p.m.