Biorefinery coming to region, promising new jobs

A recently announced near-by biorefinery promises to bring new jobs to the area, business and state leaders say.

The announcement of this $1.7 billion project brings news of 142 new jobs at completion, an estimated 585 direct construction and related workers’ jobs during construction with $877 million in direct revenues for construction related companies, according to Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks.

Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement this week, saying USA BioEnergy, through its subsidiary Texas Renewable Funds, will build the biorefinery in Bon Wier.

The biorefinery will convert a million green tons of wood waste into 34 million gallons annually of premium clean burning transportation fuel including Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Renewable Diesel, and Renewable Naphtha.

Future expansion will double the plant’s production capacity to 68 million gallons annually, and the plant will also capture and sequester approximately 50 million metric tons of CO2 over the life of the biorefinery. This new biorefinery will create 142 jobs in the Newton County community.

CEO Nick Andrews said USA BioEnergy performed an extensive site search and analysis to identify the best project location.

Weeks said the project supports an estimated $1.2 billion in gross area product or economic activity during construction.

“Texas Renewable Fuels will bring substantial improvement in the quality of life for the residents of Newton County,” Weeks said.

State Sen. Robert Nichols expressed his appreciation to Texas Renewable Fuels for selecting Newton County.

“The economic impact of this project will benefit the community, local businesses and grow our local and state economic output,” he said.

State Rep. James White said Newton County is poised for economic expansion and growth.

“Texas Renewable Fuels will create 142 jobs at completion and provide additional opportunities for Newton County by providing opportunity through cutting-edge science, new technology and a market for our wood fiber,” he said.

According to Superintendent Michelle Barrow, Newton Independent School District participated in a Chapter 313 incentive, which temporarily limits a property’s appraised value to encourage business investments within school district borders.

“The project will bring industry to the Newton area, an enhancement towards the education of our youth and the quality of life of our current and future workforce,” she said.

USA BioEnergy is a renewable fuels development group based in Scottsdale, Arizona, created to produce sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, and renewable naphtha from readily available wood waste feedstock.