Orangefield students team up for 1500 breakfast & canned donations

Published 12:10 am Friday, February 18, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy OFISD)

ORANGEFIELD — More than 1,500 breakfast and canned goods were recently donated to the Salvation Army.

The effort was led by Orangefield High School Youth Leadership Southeast Texas students Camden Harrelson, Haley West, Jasmine Morales and Asia Tran.

They completed a community service project “Orange County Cares” with the donations.

They promoted a class competition, where all Orangefield High School classes competed against each other to see who could bring the most items.

