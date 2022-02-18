LC-M, BC tracksters fight off elements to net top-notch finishes at PN-G

PORT NECHES – High school track season got underway Thursday at Port Neches-Groves High School as tracksters braved the elements.

Due to inclement weather, the field events were not held, just the running finals.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears stormed to the boys team title while East Chambers brought home the girls team titles.

LC-M and Bridge City tracksters had shining moments.

For the Bear boys, Isaiah Picard took first-place in the 110-meter hurdles (17.64) and the 300-meter hurdles (46.35). Dwight Davis captured the 100 meters (11.39) and the 400-meter relay team of Davis, Smith, Ashton Landry and Carson Peet were first along with the 1,600-meter relay team of Davis, Picard, McDow and Pollock.

For the Bridge City boys, Victor Hernandez captured both the 1,600 meters (5:45.0) and the 3,200 meters (11:57.0) Fellow Cardinal Ayden Sanders won the 400 meters in 58.9.

On the girls’ side, LC-M’s Annabelle Fisher picked up where she left off last year as the amazing distance runner captured both the 1,600 meters (6:04.0) and the 3,200 meters (12:51.0).

Bridge City senior standout Caryss Carpenter won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.28.

PORT NECHES – Here are the results of the Joe Williamson Relays held at Port Neches-Groves High School Thursday:

BOYS DIVISION

3,200 meters: 1. Victor Hernandez, Bridge City, 11:57.0; 2. Marshall Braus, LC-M, 12:19; 3. Matthew Satchfield, PN-G, 12:55.

800 meters: 1. Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G, 2:05.14; 2. Kieffer Reed, LC-M, 2:15.1; 3. Cade Hamilton, LC-M, 2:19.77.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Isaiah Picard, LC-M, 17.64; 2. Brayden Felps, PN-G, 18.71; 3. Anthony Tran, Bridge City, 18.94.

100 meters: 1. Dwight Davis, LC-M, 11.39; 2. Ashton Landry, LC-M, 11.43; 3. Justin Maze, Kelly, 11.47.

800-meter relay: 1. PN-G, 1:35.29; 2. LC-M 1:37.32.

400 meters: 1. Ayden Sanders, Bridge City, 58.9; 2. Barnett, PN-G, 1:00.35.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Isaiah Picard, LC-M, 46.35; 2. Anthony Tran, Bridge City, 47.15; 3. Brayden Felps, PN-G, 48.12.

200 meters: 1. Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G, 22.03; 2. Justin Maze, Kelly, 23.87; 3. Christopher Roberts, Kelly, 23.88.

1,600 meters: 1. Victor Hernandez, Bridge City, 5:45.0; 2. Luke Williams, Bridge City, 5:47.0; 3. Cade Hamilton, LC-M, 5:51.0.

Team standings: 1. LC-M 130; 2. PN-G 115; 3. Bridge City 64; 4. Kelly 24.

GIRLS DIVISION

3,200 meters: 1. Annabelle Fisher, LC-M, 12:51; 2. Giselle Avalos, East Chambers, 13:27; 3. Taylor Bull, LC-M, 13:37.

800 meters: 1. Maria Burgos, East Chambers, 2:33.0; 2. Mallory Frederick, East Chambers, 2:35.0; 3. Kyleigh Bushnell, PN-G, 2:36.77.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 16.28; 2. Karisa Gonzales, PN-G, 17.34; 3. Chloe Henry, LC-M, 18.12.

100 meters: Sydney Doctor, Kelly, 12.96; 2. Morgan Louvier, Bridge City, 13.39; 3. Nicole Sasser, Bridge City, 13.60.

800-meter relay: 1. PN-G 1:49.23; 2. Bridge City, 1:51.98; 3. East Chambers, 1:55.9.

400 meters: 1. Evelyn Galvan, PN-G, 1:08.33; 2. Reama Lyda, Bridge City; 3. Abigail Jankila, Bridge City, 1:10.7.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Mallory Frederick, East Chambers, 54.09; 2. Ashley Trahan, East Chambers, 56.64; 3. Isabella Quave, East Chambers, 59.14.

200 meters: 1. Ja’lasia Anderson, East Chambers, 27.62; 2. Zaniya Flanagan, Kelly, 28.38; 3. Gonzales, PN-G, 28.44.

1,600 meters: 1. Annabelle Fisher, LC-M, 6:04.0; 2. Jasmine Avalos, East Chambers, 6:20.88; 3. Maria Burgos, East Chambers, 6:21.0.

Team standings: 1. East Chambers 119; 2. PN-G 109; 3. Bridge City 80; 4. LC-M 61; 5. Kelly 40.