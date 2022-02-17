Track season nears starting block. See the local meets, dates & last year’s leaders

The 2022 High School track season gets underway next week with the first Southeast Texas Meet being held at Port Neches-Groves Thursday.

Orange County meets this year includes the Bobcat Relays (Feb. 24), the Vidor Pirate Relays (Mar. 10), the Battlin’ Bear Relays (Mar. 25) and the Cardinal Relays (Mar. 31).

Here is the track schedules for the upcoming season, along with last year’s track leaders:

Date, Event, Site

Feb. 17: PN-G’s Joe Williamson Relays, Port Neches

Feb. 17: Splendora Wildcat Relays, Splendora

Feb. 18: Barbers Hill Eagle Relays, Mont Belvieu

Feb. 19: 40th annual Sam Mosley Relays, Humble

Feb. 24: 19th Joe Evans Panther Relays, Anahuac

Feb. 24: Mike Gentry Bobcat Relays, Orangefield

Feb. 24: Deweyville Pirate Relays, Deweyville

Feb. 25: 71st annual Trinity Valley Relays, Liberty

Feb. 25: 3rd annual Ed Taylor Relays, Beaumont United

Mar. 3: Artie Trahan Raider Relays, Lumberton

Mar. 3: H-FISD Longhorn Relays, Hamshire

Mar. 3: Jasper Bulldog Relays, Jasper

Mar. 3: West Hardin Oiler Relays, Saratoga

Mar. 10: Vidor Pirate Relays, Vidor

Mar. 10: Hargrave Falcon Relays, Huffman

Mar. 10: Bayshore Olympics, La Porte

Mar. 11: 57th annual Nederland Bulldog Relays, Nederland

Mar. 17: 36th annual Gid Campbell Relays, Anahuac

Mar. 17: Woodville ISD Eagle Relays, Woodville

Mar. 24: 58th annual Silsbee Tiger Relays, Silsbee

Mar. 25: PAISD Memorial Titan, Port Arthur

Mar. 25: 28th annual Battlin’ Bear Relays, Little Cypress

Mar. 25-26: 94th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Austin

Mar. 31: East Chambers Buc Relays, Winnie

Mar. 31: 45th annual Cardinal Relays, Bridge City

Mar. 31: District 25-2A championships, Saratoga (West Hardin, Evadale, Sabine Pass, Deweyville, Hull-Daisetta)

Apr. 1: Pre-district tuneup meet, Mont Belvieu

Apr. 6-7: District 21-4A championships, Huffman (H-F, H-J, Liberty, Huffman, Splendora, Shepherd)

Apr. 11-13: District 22-3A championships, Anahuac (Anahuac, Buna, Kirbyville, Kountze, EC, Newton, Warren, Woodville)

Apr. 11-13: District 22-4A championships West Orange (WO-S, BC, LC-M, Vidor, Orangefield, Lumberton, Silsbee)

Apr. 11-13: District 21-5A championships, Mont Belvieu (BH, PA Mem, Nederland, PN-G, Bmt United, GP, Crosby)

Apr. 11-13: District 21-6A championships, Galena Park (GPNS, Bmt WB, CEKing, Humble, Atascocita, Kingwood, Summer Creek)

Apr. 13: Area 2A championships, Deweyville

Apr. 20: Area 3A championships, Woodville

Apr. 21: Area 4A championships, Huffman

Apr. 21: Area 5A championships, Mont Belvieu

Apr. 21: Area 6A championships, Deer Park

Apr. 26-28: TAPPS regional championships (all classifications) Bastrop

Apr. 29-30: Region IV-2A championships, Kingsville

Apr. 29-30: Region III-3A championships, Hewitt Midway

Apr. 29-30: Region III-4A championships, Webster

Apr. 29-30: III-5A & 6A championships, Humble

May 12-14: 110th University Interscholastic League state championships, Austin

2021 FINAL AREA OUTDOOR HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD LEADERS

DISCUS — Girls: Daelyn Perry, Bridge City 113-10; Boys: Kollyn Brown, LC-M 160-5.

SHOT PUT — Girls: Amaris Larkin, Bridge City 36-10; Boys: Tre’Vonte Caines, PA Memorial 59-7.5.

HIGH JUMP — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (and Raegan Stephenson, Vidor 5-5; Boys: Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett 6-7.

LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G 18-10.5; Boys: Chandler Rivers, Beaumont United 22-11.25

TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G 39-0.25; Boys: Maleek Jones, PA Memorial 47-9.25.

POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Louvier, Bridge City 9-6; Boys: Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City 14-6.

100 METERS — Girls: Brianna Howard, Beaumont United 11.71; Boys: Bryce Anderson, West Brook 10.48.

200 METERS — Girls: Brianna Howard, Beaumont United 24.53; Boys: Bryce Anderson, West Brook 21.20.

400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG 57.35; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G 48.28.

800 METERS — Girls: Maria Burgos, East Chambers 2:28.98; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G 1:55.68.

1,600 METERS — Girls: Maria Burgos, East Chambers 5:34.93; Boys: Caleb Wilson, Bmt West Brook 4:26.66.

3,200 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 12:17.52; Boys: Beau Waldrop, Lumberton 10:08.78.

100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Karisa Gonzales, Port Neches-Groves 15.83.

110-METER HURDLES — Boys: Garrison Spencer, Lumberton 15.11.

300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Alayshia White, Beaumont United 46.80; Boys: John Sanderson, Lumberton 41.98.

400-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris) 47.19; Boys: Bmt West Brook (Shawn Mouton, Bryce Anderson, Leedrick Senegal, Clifford Bradley), 41.37.

800-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris), 1:41.98; Boys: Bmt West Brook, (Travis Fredrick, Shawn Mouton, Clifford Bradley, Leedrick Senegal) 1:27.81.

1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: Nederland (Rylee Bolser, Kamryn Smith, Jordan Minaldi, Lana Louvier), 4:12.19; Boys: Bmt West Brook, (Travis Fredrick, Caleb David, Clifford Bradley, Blake Hall), 3:27.55.