Track season nears starting block. See the local meets, dates & last year’s leaders
Published 11:02 am Thursday, February 17, 2022
The 2022 High School track season gets underway next week with the first Southeast Texas Meet being held at Port Neches-Groves Thursday.
Orange County meets this year includes the Bobcat Relays (Feb. 24), the Vidor Pirate Relays (Mar. 10), the Battlin’ Bear Relays (Mar. 25) and the Cardinal Relays (Mar. 31).
Here is the track schedules for the upcoming season, along with last year’s track leaders:
Date, Event, Site
Feb. 17: PN-G’s Joe Williamson Relays, Port Neches
Feb. 17: Splendora Wildcat Relays, Splendora
Feb. 18: Barbers Hill Eagle Relays, Mont Belvieu
Feb. 19: 40th annual Sam Mosley Relays, Humble
Feb. 24: 19th Joe Evans Panther Relays, Anahuac
Feb. 24: Mike Gentry Bobcat Relays, Orangefield
Feb. 24: Deweyville Pirate Relays, Deweyville
Feb. 25: 71st annual Trinity Valley Relays, Liberty
Feb. 25: 3rd annual Ed Taylor Relays, Beaumont United
Mar. 3: Artie Trahan Raider Relays, Lumberton
Mar. 3: H-FISD Longhorn Relays, Hamshire
Mar. 3: Jasper Bulldog Relays, Jasper
Mar. 3: West Hardin Oiler Relays, Saratoga
Mar. 10: Vidor Pirate Relays, Vidor
Mar. 10: Hargrave Falcon Relays, Huffman
Mar. 10: Bayshore Olympics, La Porte
Mar. 11: 57th annual Nederland Bulldog Relays, Nederland
Mar. 17: 36th annual Gid Campbell Relays, Anahuac
Mar. 17: Woodville ISD Eagle Relays, Woodville
Mar. 24: 58th annual Silsbee Tiger Relays, Silsbee
Mar. 25: PAISD Memorial Titan, Port Arthur
Mar. 25: 28th annual Battlin’ Bear Relays, Little Cypress
Mar. 25-26: 94th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Austin
Mar. 31: East Chambers Buc Relays, Winnie
Mar. 31: 45th annual Cardinal Relays, Bridge City
Mar. 31: District 25-2A championships, Saratoga (West Hardin, Evadale, Sabine Pass, Deweyville, Hull-Daisetta)
Apr. 1: Pre-district tuneup meet, Mont Belvieu
Apr. 6-7: District 21-4A championships, Huffman (H-F, H-J, Liberty, Huffman, Splendora, Shepherd)
Apr. 11-13: District 22-3A championships, Anahuac (Anahuac, Buna, Kirbyville, Kountze, EC, Newton, Warren, Woodville)
Apr. 11-13: District 22-4A championships West Orange (WO-S, BC, LC-M, Vidor, Orangefield, Lumberton, Silsbee)
Apr. 11-13: District 21-5A championships, Mont Belvieu (BH, PA Mem, Nederland, PN-G, Bmt United, GP, Crosby)
Apr. 11-13: District 21-6A championships, Galena Park (GPNS, Bmt WB, CEKing, Humble, Atascocita, Kingwood, Summer Creek)
Apr. 13: Area 2A championships, Deweyville
Apr. 20: Area 3A championships, Woodville
Apr. 21: Area 4A championships, Huffman
Apr. 21: Area 5A championships, Mont Belvieu
Apr. 21: Area 6A championships, Deer Park
Apr. 26-28: TAPPS regional championships (all classifications) Bastrop
Apr. 29-30: Region IV-2A championships, Kingsville
Apr. 29-30: Region III-3A championships, Hewitt Midway
Apr. 29-30: Region III-4A championships, Webster
Apr. 29-30: III-5A & 6A championships, Humble
May 12-14: 110th University Interscholastic League state championships, Austin
2021 FINAL AREA OUTDOOR HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD LEADERS
DISCUS — Girls: Daelyn Perry, Bridge City 113-10; Boys: Kollyn Brown, LC-M 160-5.
SHOT PUT — Girls: Amaris Larkin, Bridge City 36-10; Boys: Tre’Vonte Caines, PA Memorial 59-7.5.
HIGH JUMP — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (and Raegan Stephenson, Vidor 5-5; Boys: Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett 6-7.
LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G 18-10.5; Boys: Chandler Rivers, Beaumont United 22-11.25
TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G 39-0.25; Boys: Maleek Jones, PA Memorial 47-9.25.
POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Louvier, Bridge City 9-6; Boys: Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City 14-6.
100 METERS — Girls: Brianna Howard, Beaumont United 11.71; Boys: Bryce Anderson, West Brook 10.48.
200 METERS — Girls: Brianna Howard, Beaumont United 24.53; Boys: Bryce Anderson, West Brook 21.20.
400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG 57.35; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G 48.28.
800 METERS — Girls: Maria Burgos, East Chambers 2:28.98; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G 1:55.68.
1,600 METERS — Girls: Maria Burgos, East Chambers 5:34.93; Boys: Caleb Wilson, Bmt West Brook 4:26.66.
3,200 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 12:17.52; Boys: Beau Waldrop, Lumberton 10:08.78.
100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Karisa Gonzales, Port Neches-Groves 15.83.
110-METER HURDLES — Boys: Garrison Spencer, Lumberton 15.11.
300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Alayshia White, Beaumont United 46.80; Boys: John Sanderson, Lumberton 41.98.
400-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris) 47.19; Boys: Bmt West Brook (Shawn Mouton, Bryce Anderson, Leedrick Senegal, Clifford Bradley), 41.37.
800-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris), 1:41.98; Boys: Bmt West Brook, (Travis Fredrick, Shawn Mouton, Clifford Bradley, Leedrick Senegal) 1:27.81.
1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: Nederland (Rylee Bolser, Kamryn Smith, Jordan Minaldi, Lana Louvier), 4:12.19; Boys: Bmt West Brook, (Travis Fredrick, Caleb David, Clifford Bradley, Blake Hall), 3:27.55.