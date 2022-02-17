Time to hit the diamond for area baseballers, 2022 schedules

It’s that time of the year when rabid Orange County baseball fans will get to see their favorite players swing the bats and turn double plays as the Texas High School baseball season cranks up for real next week after teams have been ironing out lineups in preseason scrimmages.

Last season was another superb season for local teams.

The Orangefield Bobcats rolled to the District 22-4A title with a 10-2 record and 23-8 overall and advanced all the way to the Class 4A Region III semifinals, sweeping their opponents in the first three rounds for Coach Tim Erikson.

Both the Bridge City Cardinals, led by long-time coach Chad Landry, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears, guided by Hunter Hagler, also punched their tickets to the postseason.

West Orange-Stark coach Sergio Espinal is excited about the young group of Mustangs that will step up to the plate this season as they look to make a surge.

Every team has key contributors coming back as they will all look to battle Silsbee, Lumberton and Vidor for those top four playoff spots.

There will be a few local tournaments hosted across the area before 22-4A play starts Mar. 15.

Bridge City will host its annual Bridge City Cardinal Classic Feb. 24-26.

WO-S will enterain teams Mar. 3-5 in the Certa-Bearden Classic while LC-M will welcome in teams for the Orange County Classic Mar. 10-12.

Here are the 2022 high school baseball schedules:

BRIDGE CITY

Feb. 22: Jasper

Feb. 24-26: BC Cardinal Classic

Mar. 1: Buna

Mar. 3-5: at Cameron Yoe Tournament

Mar. 8: Sam Houston (La.)

Mar. 10-12: at Jasper Tournament

Mar. 15: Vidor*

Mar. 18: at Orangefield*

Mar. 22: Silsbee*

Mar. 25: at West Brook

Mar. 29: at Lumberton*

Apr. 1: WO-S*

Apr. 5: LC-M*

Apr. 8: at Vidor*

Apr. 12: Orangefield*

Apr. 14: at Silsbee*

Apr. 19: at PN-G*

Apr. 22: Lumberton*

Apr. 26: at WO-S*

Apr. 29: at LC-M*

* * *

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE

Feb. 21: Warren

Feb. 24-26: at Hudson Tournament

Mar. 1: at Kelly

Mar. 3-5: at Certa-Bearden Tournament

Mar. 8: Hamshire-Fannett

Mar. 10-12: Orange County Classic

Mar. 15: at Lumberton*

Mar. 18: WO-S*

Mar. 22: at Jasper*

Mar. 25: at Vidor*

Mar. 29: Orangefield*

Apr. 1: at Silsbee*

Apr. 5: Bridge City*

Apr. 8: Lumberton*

Apr. 12: at WO-S*

Apr. 19: Vidor*

Apr. 22: at Orangefield*

Apr. 26: Silsbee*

Apr. 29: at Bridge City*

* * *

ORANGEFIELD

Feb. 21: Kirbyville

Feb. 24-26: at Bridge City Tournament

Mar. 3-5: at Spring Hill Tournament

Mar. 10-12: at Silsbee Tournament

Mar. 15: at Silsbee*

Mar. 18: Bridge City*

Mar. 22: at Lumberton*

Mar. 25: WO-S*

Mar. 29: at LC-M*

Apr. 1: Vidor*

Apr. 8: Silsbee*

Apr. 12: at Bridge City*

Apr. 14: Lumberton*

Apr. 19: at WO-S*

Apr. 22: LC-M*

Apr. 26: at Vidor*

* * *

WEST ORANGE-STARK

Feb. 24-26: at Anahuac Tournament

Mar. 3-5: Certa-Bearden WO-S Classic

Mar. 10: Beaumont Kelly

Mar. 11: Shepherd

Mar. 12: Big Sandy

Mar. 12: Hamshire-Fannett

Mar. 15: at Jasper

Mar. 18: at LC-M*

Mar. 22: Vidor*

Mar. 25: at Orangefield*

Mar. 29: Silsbee*

Mar. 31: at Bridge City*

Apr. 5: Lumberton*

Apr. 12: LC-M*

Apr. 15: at Vidor*

Apr. 19: Orangefield*

Apr. 22: at Silsbee*

Apr. 26: Bridge City*

Apr. 29: at Lumberton*