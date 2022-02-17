Little Cypress Elementary students enjoy new animal connections

Students at Little Cypress Elementary spent time with Creamsicle the Bearded Dragon and Sonic Not-the-Hedgehog from Barn Hill Preserve, learning about animal habitats, sleeping patterns and food sources.

In addition to protecting and serving endangered wildlife, animal caretakers at Barn Hill Preserve create direct connections between people and the animals they care for.

Students are given the opportunity to ask questions and get up close and personal with the animals, as well as take pictures and create memories that last a lifetime.

To learn more about Barn Hill Preserve visit barnhillpreserve.com.