Little Cypress Elementary students enjoy new animal connections

Published 12:04 am Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

An animal experts shows off her connection with animals for local students. (Photo courtesy LC-M CISD)

Students at Little Cypress Elementary spent time with Creamsicle the Bearded Dragon and Sonic Not-the-Hedgehog from Barn Hill Preserve, learning about animal habitats, sleeping patterns and food sources.

In addition to protecting and serving endangered wildlife, animal caretakers at Barn Hill Preserve create direct connections between people and the animals they care for.

Students are given the opportunity to ask questions and get up close and personal with the animals, as well as take pictures and create memories that last a lifetime.

To learn more about Barn Hill Preserve visit barnhillpreserve.com.

