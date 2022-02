VIDOR — Eight Vidor High School Choir students earned a superior rating at the 2022 UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest.

They include: Zoey Cooke, Haley Hatton, Olivia Hayes, Olivia McWherter, Morgan Norris, Josephine Petruske, Ciara Theriot and Ryanne Villarreal.

These students will represent Vidor High School at the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest in Austin this May.