Bear track team takes PN-G’s Joe Williamson Relays, Lady Bears place well

PORT NECHES – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears track team captured first-place at the Joe Williamson Relays at Port Neches-Groves High School Thursday while the Lady Bears placed fourth overall.

Due to the rain, no field events were held but they did have the running finals.

First-place finishes for the Bears included Isaiah Picard in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, Dwight Davis in the 100 meters, the 400-meter relay team of Smith, Landry, Peet and Davis, and the 1600-meter relay team of McDow, Davis, Pollock and Picard.

Marshall Braus was second in the 3.200 meters and fifth in the 1,600 meters. Cade Hamilton notched third in the 800 meters and Cade Hamilton notched third in the 1,600 meters. Mason Burke was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.

On the girls side, Annabelle Fisher continued her winning ways as the new season started as she claimed first in both the 3,200 and 1,600 meters.

Chloe Henry notched third in the 100-meter hurdles. The 1,600-meter relay team of Henry, Fisher, Chloe Jacob and Taylor Bull was third. Bull earned third place in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.

The 800 relay unit of Chloe Jacob, Kenniyah Champine, Sydney Guidry and Sophie Henry was fifth. The 400 relay squad of Chloe Jacob, Kenniyah Champine, Sydney Guidry and Sophie Henry was fourth and Jenna Hallman earned sixth in the 400 meters.