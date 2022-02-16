Prom dress giveaway lets everyone shine

The Stars of Gate City prom dress giveaway took place Saturday at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church on MLK in Orange.

The young ladies and their loved ones were given the opportunity to select a pair of shoes to go with the new dress.

Two sisters loved how they looked so much in the gowns that they wore them home instead of changing back into their regular clothes.

With all dresses gone, Stars of Gate City will start collecting gowns for next year’s

giveaway.