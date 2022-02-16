OrangeYouBold: Parade planning is a key to fun

Hello beautiful people. Mardi Gras festivities are in full swing with the Ball past us it is time for the parade in Orange.

This weekend you can enjoy the festivities in downtown Orange. Who doesn’t love a good parade?

Prepare yourself to catch beads, cups, prizes, snacks and so many other items that will be tossed from the various floats.

Here are a few parade tips that may help you keep up with your haul.

Beads can become extremely heavy around your neck and a tangled mess. Grab a reusable shopping bag from Walmart for less than two dollars.

You can use a piece of cardboard or foam posterboard to create sections in your bag. This will help you keep your items separated. You won’t smush your edible items and your miscellaneous items can be in one section.

You can reserve it for balls, stuffed animals, frisbees and cups.

I would place the beads you know you will keep around your neck and toss the others in a section for beads. I recommend making the center section for beads only to help with the weight.

Don’t forget to prepare your parade essentials including a chair, blanket, wipes, sanitizer, water, band-aids and a towel.

Trust me when I say these items are essential for groups of adults too. You will be covered for just about any emergency if you have these items.

The most important thing for me is finding a perfect spot to sit. I love to see all the action, but I also love to get out quickly and beat the traffic. Parking and walking will be the best option to secure a great spot for viewing and a decent parking spot with access to leave quickly.

Preparation is key for enjoying a stress-free parade, so take a little time to plan. Take plenty of photos to remember the moment and create a Mardi Gras album in your phone so you can easily find the pictures when you need them.

Another great tip for small children is to purchase light up necklaces and toys prior to the parade so they can enjoy the fun and they won’t be disappointed if they don’t catch a light up toy.

You can find them online or at your local store. Grab a mask, hat, or some glasses and dress the part. Be bold and enjoy the parade.

Send your images to orangeyoubold@gmail.com. You can share your ideas with the OrangeYouBold facebook page, as well. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.