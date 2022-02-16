Orange County Emergency Management breaks down latest COVD numbers, comparisons

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday released weekly COVID-19 data for the area.

Between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14, there were 38 confirmed and 169 probable cases. Within those numbers:

34 cases were in ages 51-60

32 cases were in ages 31-40

30 cases were in ages 41-50

This is an increase over the following week, which saw 207 new cases — a drop from 301 the week prior.

As of Feb. 15, there were 13 people hospitalized — two of which were vaccinated, and five on a ventilator.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, 44.64 percent of county residents 5 and older have received one dose of the vaccine, while 38.39 percent are fully vaccinated.