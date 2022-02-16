Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears playoff matchup set

Looking to stay red-hot, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears will play to extend their winning streak to 10 games Friday night when they take on the Houston Washington Lady Eagles.

Game time is 7:45 p.m. at Crosby High School in the Class 4A Region III area round of the playoffs.

The Lady Bears (24-9), the second-place team out of District 22-4A, dominated the Livingston Lady Lions 61-30 in the bidistrict round Monday.

Coach Eddie Michalko’s squad controlled the contest from the opening tip to the final horn.

Three Lady Bears scored in double figures with Asia Robinson filtering in 26, Keylie Washburn 18 and Aniyah Robinson 12.

Houston Washington (17-12), District 23-4A champions, handled Bellville 65-50 Tuesday night to advance. The Lady Eagles went 13-1 in district play to earn their district crown.

The winner of the LC-M-Washington encounter will face either Brookshire-Royal or Huffman in the 4A Region III quarterfinals next week.