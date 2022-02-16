Lady Bears finish first half of soccer district with a flurry

LITTLE CYPRESS- The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears wrapped up the first round of district against the Hardin Jefferson Lady Hawks Tuesday night at Bear Stadium and won 2-0.

The defense for the Lady Bears held it down with Matalyn Hill recording the clean sheet on the night in goal.

Loren Rodriguez, Sydney Guidry, Kaylee Potter, Evelyn Mares, Sarah Hormell, and Mallory Dollar put up a strong front and got in on the action on the offensive side of the field.

Annabelle Fisher, Taylor Bull, Maddie McConnell, Mariah Ammons, and Presley Rives kept constant pressure on the Lady Hawk defense.

Annabelle Fisher capitalized on a Lady Hawk error and found the back of the net.

Taylor Bull chipped in a goal from an assist from Sarah Hormell. Overall, it was a solid team effort on the night. The Lady Bears played at Bear Stadium against Jasper on Friday with. The first round of district saw the Lady Bears go 5-1 and 10-5-1 overall.

The Lady Bear JV lost 6-1 with the lone goal scored by Caitlyn Long.