Crochett’s buzzer-beater makes Mustangs leave Lumberton happy

LUMBERTON – Getting a three-pointer at the buzzer by senior Aiden Crochett, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs wrapped up the regular season with a thrilling 59-57 District 22-4A victory over the Lumberton Raiders on the road Tuesday night.

Michael Wardlow had a nice double-double for the Mustangs, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Darren Anderson chimed in with 13 points and four steals.

The Mustangs, the fourth-place playoff team out of 22-4A, will face District 21-4A champion Hardin-Jefferson in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs Monday at 7 p.m. at Beaumont West Brook High School.