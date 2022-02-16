Bear booters not slowing down on defense as Hawks find out

SOUR LAKE – Snaring a nice 2-0 shutout on the road against a tough Hardin-Jefferson squad, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears improved to 5-0-1 for the district soccer campaign Tuesday night at Hawks Stadium.

The Bears notched their first goal from David Jordan, who was assisted by Justin Rainey. It was Rainey that punched in the second goal, getting an assist from Carlos Midence.

The entire Bear defense was credited for a superb outing, along with goalie Robby Wedel as they held the Hawks scoreless.

The Bears will visit Jasper Friday.