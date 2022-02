LC-M, Orangefield hosting SE Texas Softball Kickoff Classic Thursday-Saturday

The Southeast Texas Kick-Off Softball Classic, hosted by Orangefield and Little Cypress-Mauriceville, will take place Thursday through Saturday at the Orangefield and LC-M High School Softball Fields.

Games at Orangefield Thursday includes WO-S vs. United (10 a.m.), Kountze vs. Hardin-Jefferson (11:30 a.m.), United vs. Orangefield (1 p.m.), WO-S vs. Kountze (2:30 p.m.) and Hardin-Jefferson vs. Orangefield (4 p.m.). Games at LC-M Thursday includes Jasper vs. LC-M (10 a.m.), Bridge City vs. Jasper (11:30 a.m.), Nederland vs. LC-M (1 p.m.), Hamshire-Fannett vs. Bridge City (2:30 p.m.) and Hamshire-Fannett vs. Nederland (4 p.m.).

Games Friday at Orangefield will pit United vs. Hardin-Jefferson (10 a.m.), WO-S vs. Hardin-Jefferson (11:30 a.m.), WO-S vs. Orangefield (1 p.m.), Kountze vs. United (2:30 p.m.) and Kountze vs. Orangefield (4 p.m.). es at LC-M Friday includes Bridge City vs. Nederland (10 a.m.), Bridge City vs. LC-M (11:30 a.m.), Jasper vs. Hamshire-Fannett (1 p.m.), Jasper vs. Nederland (2:30 p.m.) and Hamshire-Fannett vs. LC-M (4 p.m.).

Games at Orangefield Saturday includes Kountze vs. Bridge City (8:30 a.m.), Jasper vs. Orangefield (10 a.m.), United vs. Bridge City (11:30 a.m.), Jasper vs. Kountze (1 p.m.) and United vs. Orangefield (2:30 p.m.). Games at LC-M Saturday will pit Hamshire-Fannett vs. WO-S (8:30 a.m.), Hardin-Jefferson vs. LC-M (10 a.m.), Nederland vs. WO-S (11:30 a.m.), Hardin-Jefferson vs. Hamshire-Fannett (1 p.m.) and Nederland vs. LC-M (2:30 p.m.)