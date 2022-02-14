WO-S Power Team fares well at OF Meet
Published 9:12 am Monday, February 14, 2022
ORANGEFIELD – The West Orange-Stark Powerlifting Team posted nice numbers at the Orangefield Bobcat Invitational last Thursday, here are the results:
Boys
148 class; 1st place- Amerson, Tahj: 1005 total weight
165 class; 2nd place- Warren, Demarcus: 1055 total weight
165 class; 3rd place- Helms, Dustin: 1050 total weight
220 class; 4th place- Childress, Ashton: 1110 total weight
242 class; 5th place- Wilson, Andrew: 1312 total weight
275 class; 4th place- Brown, Jeterious: 1130 total weight
275 class; 5th place- Jenkins, JaKalen: 1095 total weight
275 class; 6th place- Edwards, Daylen: 1060 total weight
308 class; 2nd place- Heard, Davin: 1155 total weight
Girls
114 class; 2nd place- Guillory, Jalynn: 450 total weight
123 class; 1st place- Walker, Azia: 530 total weight
132 class; 2nd place- Garrett, T’era: 665 total weight
132 class; 2nd place- Jordan Erika: total 465 total weight
148 class; 2nd place- Overstreet, Paris: total 595 total weight
165 class; 2nd place- Farris, Ariel: 695 total weight
165 class; 5th place- Warren, Demarea: 555 total weight
181 class; 3rd place- Stroud, London: 450 total weight
220 class; 2nd place- Evans, D’Ziya: 590 total weight
220 class; 5th place- Jenkins, Imani: 440 total weight