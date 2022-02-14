Second-ranked Lady Hawks glide past Lady Bobcats in bidistrict

VIDOR – As usual, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats battled with tremendous heart, but this time they were just simply overmatched by the state’s No. 2-ranked Class 4A team in the bidistrict round of the Class 3A Region III playoffs at Vidor High School Monday night.

The Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks, led by Duke University signee Ashlon Jackson, rolled past the Lady Bobcats 101-33 to move on to the area round.

Jackson led the District 21-4A champion Lady Hawks with a whopping 33 points as she matched the Orangefield team total. Jackson fired in six three-pointers, including five in the third quarter in which she scored 19 of her points in.

The Lady Hawks (32-4) full-court pressured the Lady Bobcats, who were the fourth-place playoff unit out of 22-4A, for most of the first half and used a halfcourt press in the second half and they both paid dividends.

Hardin-Jefferson wore down the Lady Bobcats, forcing them into 32 turnovers.

The Lady Hawks snared a 25-10 advantage by the end of the first quarter and went on a 31-4 spurt in the second period to lead 46-14 at intermission.

Jackson had 14 points in the first half while H-J guard Kendall Sneed scored 13 of her 17 points in the first 16 minutes.

Hardin-Jefferson went on a 37-10 spurt in the third quarter as Jackson caught on fire with her five three-point missiles in the period.

The Lady Hawks continued to half-court press in the fourth quarter to get to the 100-point barrier as they outscored Orangefield 18-10.

Harleigh Rawls had nine points and five rebounds for the Lady Bobcats. Joli Ponfick chimed in with nine points while Jaylynn Alfaro added five.

The much taller Lady Hawks finished with a commanding 37-12 rebounding edge.

Hardin-Jefferson post Molly Beavers collected a double-double, tallying 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Jada Pleasant had 11 points. Sneed contributed nine boards to go with her 17 points while Chandler Preston-Caver added eight points and six rebounds.

The Lady Hawks finished with just eight turnovers. Orangefield was 5-of-9 from the free-throw line while Hardin-Jefferson drained 11-of-16.

It marked the last game for a solid senior Orangefield group that included Ponfick, Kenadie DuBois, Madison Greenway, Jasylyn Newman and Coree Guerra.

The Lady Hawks will move on to face either Navasota or Houston Yates in the area round later this week.