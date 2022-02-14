OF’s Padilla taking her cheer talents to UT Tyler

Everyone at Orangefield had a big cheer for Bobcat cheerleader Chloe Padilla.

Padilla signed with UT Tyler to cheer at the collegiate level following graduation. Padilla has been an OHS cheerleader all four years of high school but has dedicated nearly her entire life to competitive cheer and gymnastics since she was five years old.

Padilla says that her favorite thing about cheer is “getting everyone excited about games and going to competition.” When asked what she is looking forward to most about cheering in college, she says, “I am looking forward to college cheer because I get to make new friends and compete at Daytona.”