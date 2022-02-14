LC-M lifters shine at OF Meet
Published 8:52 am Monday, February 14, 2022
ORANGEFIELD – The LC-M Powerlifting Team produced excellent results at the Orangefield Powerlifting Meet:
On the boy’s side:
Dustin Bland, 1st place in the 114’s
David Pena, 2nd place in the 114’s
Braxton Rambo, 2nd place in the 123’s
Landon Thompson, 3rd place in the 123’s
Kaden Baugh, 1st place in the 165’s
Eddie Winters, 3rd place in the 198’s
Jan Nazario, 2nd place in the 220’s
Amier Washington, 2nd place in the 275’s
Carson Phelps, 3rd place in the 275’s
*Dustin Bland from the 114’s also earned Outstanding Boy’s Lifter for the Boy’s Light Platform.
On the Girl’s side in their respective weight class
Chloe Jacob, 1st place
Aubbrey Trahan, 1st place
Morgan McKay, 3rd place
Alexis Chisum, 1st place
Cassie Gordon, 2nd place
Lanie Roff, 3rd place
Haylee Lebouef, 3rd place
Carley Portie, 1st place
Evelyn Aldaco, 2nd place