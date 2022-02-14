LC-M lifters shine at OF Meet

ORANGEFIELD – The LC-M Powerlifting Team produced excellent results at the Orangefield Powerlifting Meet:

On the boy’s side:

Dustin Bland, 1st place in the 114’s

David Pena, 2nd place in the 114’s

Braxton Rambo, 2nd place in the 123’s

Landon Thompson, 3rd place in the 123’s

Kaden Baugh, 1st place in the 165’s

Eddie Winters, 3rd place in the 198’s

Jan Nazario, 2nd place in the 220’s

Amier Washington, 2nd place in the 275’s

Carson Phelps, 3rd place in the 275’s

*Dustin Bland from the 114’s also earned Outstanding Boy’s Lifter for the Boy’s Light Platform.

On the Girl’s side in their respective weight class

Chloe Jacob, 1st place

Aubbrey Trahan, 1st place

Morgan McKay, 3rd place

Alexis Chisum, 1st place

Cassie Gordon, 2nd place

Lanie Roff, 3rd place

Haylee Lebouef, 3rd place

Carley Portie, 1st place

Evelyn Aldaco, 2nd place