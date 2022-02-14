LC-M Lady Bears batter Livingston in bidistrict

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

WINNIE – Chalk up a big ‘W’ for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears Monday night. The Lady Bears took down Livingston’s Lady Lions, 61-30 in dominating fashion in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict round of the playoffs at Buccaneer Gym at East Chambers High School.

Livingston, the third-place team out of District 21-4A, scored the first two baskets of the game, but the Lady Bears took a 5-4 lead at the five-minute mark of the first quarter. With 2:44 left in the opening quarter, Mackenzie Clark hit a corner three-pointer to extend the LCM lead to 11-4. At the end of the first period, the Lady Bears (24-9), the runnerups out of District 22-4A, held a 13-5 lead.

LCM’s Asia Robinson got hot in the second quarter, scoring 12 points as the Lady Bears surged ahead to a 32-16 lead heading into the half.

The third quarter got underway with a quick three-pointer by Aniyah Robinson. Soon after, Keylie Washburn converted several layups on her way to nine third-quarter points. At the end of three, Little Cypress-Mauriceville was firmly in the drivers’ seat with a 50-22 advantage.

Asia Robinson re-entered the game in the fourth quarter, scoring a quick seven points. The Lady Bears would coast their way down the stretch to nail down the huge win, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Asia Robinson led the way in scoring for LCM with 26 points on the night. She was followed by Washburn with 18 and Aniyah Robinson with 12.

Jon’toyrian McNeal had a team-high 18 points for Livingston.

Asked what he saw from his team tonight, Little Cypress-Mauriceville head coach Eddie Michalko said, “Same thing they’ve been giving me – everything they’ve got. They just play hard all the time.”

The Lady Bears now move on to the area round later this week and will face either Houston Washington or Bellville.