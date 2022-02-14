Lady Bobcats drop nailbiter to Jasper in softball opener

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 11-9 in the first game of the 2022 season. The Lady Bobcats fought back after finding themselves in a 7-0 deficit in the third inning.

A pair of sophomores in Ryleigh Clarke and Abby Broussad had big nights for the Lady Bobcats.Clarke led the Lady Bobcats with a double and her first career home run, tallying four RBI and a run scored. Broussard had two hits with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Rylee Dougay went 1-for-1 with three walks, an RBI and two runs scored. Abigail Curphey had a hit with an RBI and a run scored. Madison Hughes went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Taylynn Sherman had a run scored. Alysen Vincent had a run scored. Sadie Daigle went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Gracie Bickham had a walk and a run scored.

Freshman Alysen Vincent gave a strong start on the mound giving up just three earned runs. She gave way to sophomore Abigail Curphey who finished the night with seven strikeouts and gave up just one earned run.

The Lady Bobcats have a busy week as they face Kountze Tuesday night at home with JV beginning at 4:30 and varsity at 6:00. They then begin the SETX Kick Off Classic hosted by Orangefield and LCM beginning this Thursday.