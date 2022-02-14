Bears shut down BC in district soccer action

Published 9:02 am Monday, February 14, 2022

By Van Wade

LITTLE CYPRESS – Little Cypress-Mauriceville ran their district soccer record to 4-0-1 Friday night with a 6-0 victory over the Bridge City Cardinals at Battlin’ Bear Stadium.

David Jordan and Justin Rainey scored two goals apiece for the Bears while Jesse Garcia and Keiffer Reed had one apiece.

Garcia, Rainey, Jordan, Robby Wedel, Lucas Wright and Carlos Midence each had an assist.

Goalie Nick Smith was credited for an outstanding performance along with the entire defense.

The Bears will play at Hardin-Jefferson Tuesday.

