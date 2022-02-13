Lady Bears, Bobcats have playoff times set for Monday

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears and Orangefield Lady Bobcats have their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff games all set for Monday.

The Lady Bears, runnerups out of District 22-4A, will face Livingston, which was third in 21-4A, Monday at 8 p.m. at East Chambers High School in Winnie.

The LC-M-Livingston winner will face either Houston Washington or Bellville in the area round.

The Lady Bobcats, the fourth-place team out of 22-4A, will face District 21-4A champion Hardin-Jefferson Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Vidor High School.

The Orangefield-H-J winner will face either Navasota or Houston Yates in the area round.