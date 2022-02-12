Sales tax revenue continues to increase

Texas Comptroller sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.22 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 16.4 percent more than in February 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2021 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

While the City of Pine Forest and Orange County ESD 3 saw another drop in sales tax revenue for this payment, City of Rose City fared better this payment with an increase of just under one percent from same payment last year. This increase also helped the year-to-date payments despite the payment showing a decrease of over seven percent for year to date payment. Last month Rose City had a decrease of almost 16 percent.

Orange County ESD 3 continues to show a decrease in sales tax revenue for this payment and year to date payments. February’s payment for Orange County ESD 3 is $28,124.02 compared to $40,665.19 last year, almost 31 percent decrease.

The county fared better this month with almost 17-percent increase for this payment compared to January’s payment was approximately four percent decrease.