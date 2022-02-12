Homicides reported Friday night in Orange and Lake Charles

Published 7:33 am Saturday, February 12, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

Deadly violence was an unfortunate theme of Friday night in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

In Orange on Friday afternoon, a 39-year-old was shot and later taken to the hospital, where the victim died.

Police arrested a 64-year old Horace Laissen following the shooting.

Also on Friday, at 10:49 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to the 600 block of E. Lagrange Street to investigate a homicide.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum said as additional information becomes available, it will be shared with the media.

