St. Mary Spelling Bee a great success

Published 8:53 am Friday, February 11, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy St. Mary School

St. Mary Catholic School is proud of 8th grader Jonathan Quintero for being named the 2021-2022 Spelling Bee Champion.  Congratulations also go to Allie Broussard who was our runner-up.  They battled extremely hard and kept us on our toes until the end.

All participants did a fantastic job.  It takes a lot of preparation and a is very nerve-racking competition, but they all stepped up and competed with grace.

We would also like to thank our wonderful judges: Maureen McAllister, Mary McKenna and Gary Stelly.  We could not have done this without them!

Pictured are Jonathan and Allie.

 

 

