St. Mary Spelling Bee a great success
Published 8:53 am Friday, February 11, 2022
St. Mary Catholic School is proud of 8th grader Jonathan Quintero for being named the 2021-2022 Spelling Bee Champion. Congratulations also go to Allie Broussard who was our runner-up. They battled extremely hard and kept us on our toes until the end.
All participants did a fantastic job. It takes a lot of preparation and a is very nerve-racking competition, but they all stepped up and competed with grace.
We would also like to thank our wonderful judges: Maureen McAllister, Mary McKenna and Gary Stelly. We could not have done this without them!
Pictured are Jonathan and Allie.