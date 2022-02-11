St. Mary Spelling Bee a great success

St. Mary Catholic School is proud of 8th grader Jonathan Quintero for being named the 2021-2022 Spelling Bee Champion. Congratulations also go to Allie Broussard who was our runner-up. They battled extremely hard and kept us on our toes until the end.

All participants did a fantastic job. It takes a lot of preparation and a is very nerve-racking competition, but they all stepped up and competed with grace.

We would also like to thank our wonderful judges: Maureen McAllister, Mary McKenna and Gary Stelly. We could not have done this without them!

Pictured are Jonathan and Allie.