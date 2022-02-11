Lady Bears roll past Lady Cardinals in huge district win

WEST ORANGE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears traveled to WO-S to take on the Bridge City Lady Cardinals Friday night and went on a scoring frenzy winning 11-0 in district soccer action.

The Lady Bears saw some new faces to the starting lineup, and they made the most of every opportunity.

The defense held down the back line so the offense could go to work. Loren Rodriguez, Sydney Guidry, Kaylee Potter, Evelyn Mares, Sarah Hormell, and Mallory Dollar played gritty and tough to shut down the Cardinal offense all night.

Matalyn Hill recorded a clean sheet on the night. Offensively the Lady Bears shared the scoring tallies. Taylor Bull put four goals on the board and added three assists, Annabelle Fisher had three goals and added four assists, and Mariah Ammons, Dollar, Potter, and Maddie McConnell chipped in a goal apiece.

The Lady Bears will be home on Tuesday next week to take on the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks at 7 p.m. in Bear Stadium.