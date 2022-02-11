Bobcat lifters cruise to own meet title
Published 11:45 am Friday, February 11, 2022
The Orangefield Bobcats captured their own Bobcat Powerlifting Meet Thursday.
The Bobcat boys captured six first-place finishes while the Lady Bobcats won two golds.
Here are the results:
BOBCAT BOYS
Kenson Dubois, 123s, first
Kevin Luong, 132s, first
Seth Williamson, 132s, second
Hayden Dwyer, 148s, second
Colt Longren, 148s, third
Beau Elkins, 181s, first
Jacob Unangst, 181s, second
Akilles Garcia, 198s, first
Hunter Ashworth, 242s, first
Hunter Norwood, 242s, second
Ethan Meads, 242s, third
Coby Coulter, 275s, first
‘BOBCAT GIRLS
Sadie Malagarie, 105s, second
Cassidy Childers, 123s, second
Ryleigh Clark, 165s, first
Jaliah Hawthorne, 220s, first