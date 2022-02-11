Bobcat lifters cruise to own meet title

Published 11:45 am Friday, February 11, 2022

By Van Wade

The Orangefield Bobcats captured their own Bobcat Powerlifting Meet Thursday.

The Bobcat boys captured six first-place finishes while the Lady Bobcats won two golds.

Here are the results:

BOBCAT BOYS

Kenson Dubois, 123s, first

Kevin Luong, 132s, first

Seth Williamson, 132s, second

Hayden Dwyer, 148s, second

Colt Longren, 148s, third

Beau Elkins, 181s, first

Jacob Unangst, 181s, second

Akilles Garcia, 198s, first

Hunter Ashworth, 242s, first

Hunter Norwood, 242s, second

Ethan Meads, 242s, third

Coby Coulter, 275s, first

‘BOBCAT GIRLS

Sadie Malagarie, 105s, second

Cassidy Childers, 123s, second

Ryleigh Clark, 165s, first

Jaliah Hawthorne, 220s, first

