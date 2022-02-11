Bears fall short to second-ranked Silsbee

LITTLE CYPRESS – It was an uphill battle for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears Friday night as they fell to second-ranked Silsbee 91-54 in District 22-4A play at The Grove Friday night.

The district champion Tigers (11-0 in district) grabbed an early 17-8 lead on the Bears and controlled the game the rest of the way.

The Bears (21-11, 7-4), meanwhile, have already nailed down the third-place playoff berth out of 22-4A.

Ben Elliott paced the Bear attack with 20 points. Alantheon Winn filtered in 14 points while Brooks Pattillo contributed eight.

The Bears will cose out the regular season on the road at Bridge City Tuesday before entering the playoff fray while Silsbee returns home to face Vidor.