Softball season cranks up next week, schedules listed

Next week local softball teams will hit the diamonds and play for real after fine-tuning in some scrimmage play the last couple weeks.

Last season there were plenty of big battles for our teams in a very competitive District 22-4A.

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats (22-7-2) claimed the district title, led by Coach Rebekah Ragsdale.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (26-10-1) earned the second-place playoff berth as the Lady Bears had another memorable season for long-time coach Dena Adkins.

The Lady Bobcats and Lady Bears had two epic battles in 22-4A with the Lady Bobcats winning two nailbiters.

Orangefield went on to win the district with a 11-1 mark while the Lady Bears went 10-2.

The Lady Bobcats fell in the bidistrict round of the playoffs while the Lady Bears advanced to the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals.

Bridge City, led by coach Raven Cole, advanced to the postseason as the fourth-place team and the Lady Cardinals were the ones that handed Orangefield its only 22-4A loss.

All three teams have several key returners back to make another run.

Over at West Orange-Stark, the Lady Mustangs look to move up the 22-4A ladder under the direction of first-year head coach Matt Robertson, who moves up from his assistants post.

Some teams will crank up their season Monday while others begin on Tuesday.

Here is the 2022 softball schedules:

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE

Feb. 14: at Liberty

Feb. 17-19: LC-M/OF Tournament

Feb. 24-26: at Sweeny Tournament

Mar. 3-5: at Bridge City Tournament

Mar. 8: Silsbee*

Mar. 11: at Bridge City*

Mar. 15: at Lumberton*

Mar. 18: WO-S*

Mar. 25: at Vidor*

Mar. 29: Orangefield*

Apr. 1: at Silsbee*

Apr. 5: Bridge City*

Apr. 8: Lumberton*

Apr. 12: at WO-S*

Apr. 19: Vidor*

Apr. 22: at Orangefield*

ORANGEFIELD

Feb. 15: Kountze

Feb. 17-19: OF/LC-M Tournament

Feb. 22: at Kirbyville

Feb. 24-26: at Kountze Tournament

Mar. 3-5: at Cleveland Tournament

Mar. 8: at Vidor*

Mar. 15: Silsbee*

Mar. 18: Bridge City*

Mar. 22: at Lumberton*

Mar. 25: WO-S*

Mar. 29: at LC-M*

Apr. 1: Vidor*

Apr. 5: at PN-G

Apr. 8: at Silsbee*

Apr. 12: at Bridge City*

Apr. 14: Lumberton*

Apr. 19: at WO-S*

Apr. 22: LC-M*

BRIDGE CITY

Feb. 14: Nederland

Feb. 17-19: LC-M/OF Tournament

Feb. 22: Hamshire-Fannett

Feb. 24-26: at Llano Tournament

Mar. 3-5: Lady Cardinal Classic

Mar. 8: at WO-S*

Mar. 11: LC-M*

Mar. 15: Vidor*

Mar. 18: at Orangefield*

Mar. 22: Silsbee*

Mar. 29: at Lumberton*

Apr. 1: WO-S*

Apr. 5: at LC-M*

Apr. 8: at Vidor*

Apr. 12: Orangefield*

Apr. 14: at Silsbee*

Apr. 19: Hamshire-Fannett

Apr. 22: Lumberton*

WEST ORANGE-STARK

Feb. 15: at Kirbyville

Feb. 17-19: at SETX Kickoff Classic

Feb. 22: Hardin-Jefferson

Feb. 24-26: at Kountze Tournament

Mar. 3-5: WO-S Tournament

Mar. 8: Bridge City*

Mar. 11: at Lumberton*

Mar. 18: at LC-M*

Mar. 22: Vidor*

Mar. 25: at Orangefield*

Mar. 29: at Silsbee*

Apr. 1: at Bridge City*

Apr. 5: Lumberton*

Apr. 12: LC-M*

Apr. 15: at Vidor*

Apr. 19: Orangefield*

Apr. 22: Silsbee*