Softball season cranks up next week, schedules listed
Published 9:08 am Thursday, February 10, 2022
Next week local softball teams will hit the diamonds and play for real after fine-tuning in some scrimmage play the last couple weeks.
Last season there were plenty of big battles for our teams in a very competitive District 22-4A.
The Orangefield Lady Bobcats (22-7-2) claimed the district title, led by Coach Rebekah Ragsdale.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (26-10-1) earned the second-place playoff berth as the Lady Bears had another memorable season for long-time coach Dena Adkins.
The Lady Bobcats and Lady Bears had two epic battles in 22-4A with the Lady Bobcats winning two nailbiters.
Orangefield went on to win the district with a 11-1 mark while the Lady Bears went 10-2.
The Lady Bobcats fell in the bidistrict round of the playoffs while the Lady Bears advanced to the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals.
Bridge City, led by coach Raven Cole, advanced to the postseason as the fourth-place team and the Lady Cardinals were the ones that handed Orangefield its only 22-4A loss.
All three teams have several key returners back to make another run.
Over at West Orange-Stark, the Lady Mustangs look to move up the 22-4A ladder under the direction of first-year head coach Matt Robertson, who moves up from his assistants post.
Some teams will crank up their season Monday while others begin on Tuesday.
Here is the 2022 softball schedules:
LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE
Feb. 14: at Liberty
Feb. 17-19: LC-M/OF Tournament
Feb. 24-26: at Sweeny Tournament
Mar. 3-5: at Bridge City Tournament
Mar. 8: Silsbee*
Mar. 11: at Bridge City*
Mar. 15: at Lumberton*
Mar. 18: WO-S*
Mar. 25: at Vidor*
Mar. 29: Orangefield*
Apr. 1: at Silsbee*
Apr. 5: Bridge City*
Apr. 8: Lumberton*
Apr. 12: at WO-S*
Apr. 19: Vidor*
Apr. 22: at Orangefield*
ORANGEFIELD
Feb. 15: Kountze
Feb. 17-19: OF/LC-M Tournament
Feb. 22: at Kirbyville
Feb. 24-26: at Kountze Tournament
Mar. 3-5: at Cleveland Tournament
Mar. 8: at Vidor*
Mar. 15: Silsbee*
Mar. 18: Bridge City*
Mar. 22: at Lumberton*
Mar. 25: WO-S*
Mar. 29: at LC-M*
Apr. 1: Vidor*
Apr. 5: at PN-G
Apr. 8: at Silsbee*
Apr. 12: at Bridge City*
Apr. 14: Lumberton*
Apr. 19: at WO-S*
Apr. 22: LC-M*
BRIDGE CITY
Feb. 14: Nederland
Feb. 17-19: LC-M/OF Tournament
Feb. 22: Hamshire-Fannett
Feb. 24-26: at Llano Tournament
Mar. 3-5: Lady Cardinal Classic
Mar. 8: at WO-S*
Mar. 11: LC-M*
Mar. 15: Vidor*
Mar. 18: at Orangefield*
Mar. 22: Silsbee*
Mar. 29: at Lumberton*
Apr. 1: WO-S*
Apr. 5: at LC-M*
Apr. 8: at Vidor*
Apr. 12: Orangefield*
Apr. 14: at Silsbee*
Apr. 19: Hamshire-Fannett
Apr. 22: Lumberton*
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Feb. 15: at Kirbyville
Feb. 17-19: at SETX Kickoff Classic
Feb. 22: Hardin-Jefferson
Feb. 24-26: at Kountze Tournament
Mar. 3-5: WO-S Tournament
Mar. 8: Bridge City*
Mar. 11: at Lumberton*
Mar. 18: at LC-M*
Mar. 22: Vidor*
Mar. 25: at Orangefield*
Mar. 29: at Silsbee*
Apr. 1: at Bridge City*
Apr. 5: Lumberton*
Apr. 12: LC-M*
Apr. 15: at Vidor*
Apr. 19: Orangefield*
Apr. 22: Silsbee*