PN-G names Joseph as lone finalist for AD/HFC

Port Neches-Groves ISD has confirmed that Jeff Joseph is the lone finalist for the Athletic Director/Head Football Coach job.

The school board will meet Monday night to approve the hire.

Joseph is currently the special teams coordinator and also coaches defense at Soutlake Carroll High School.

Joseph was one of almost 50 applicants for the job.

Joseph has also had coaching stints at Austin Westlake (defensive coordinator), Magnolia West (defensive coordinator) and Texas A&M (grad assistant).

Joseph’s father is Gary Joseph, who is the head coach at Katy and who has had a tremendous run there.

Joseph replaces Brandon Faircloth, who was the all-time winningest coach in PN-G history with a 102-51 record. Faircloth is now the head coach at Sulphur Springs.