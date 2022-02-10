Orange Police Beat 2.9.22

Published 10:00 am Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 9, 2022:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 28th and West Park
  • Evading detention at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Criminal trespass at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Burglary at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Evading detention at the 700 block of Miller Street
  • Weapons offense at 862 mile marker west bound
  • Deadly conduct at the 2800 block of Bear Trails
  • Terroristic threat at the 2800 block of Bear Trails
  • Obstruct police at the 1600 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

