Orange Police Beat 2.9.22
Published 10:00 am Thursday, February 10, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 9, 2022:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 28th and West Park
- Evading detention at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Criminal trespass at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Burglary at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Evading detention at the 700 block of Miller Street
- Weapons offense at 862 mile marker west bound
- Deadly conduct at the 2800 block of Bear Trails
- Terroristic threat at the 2800 block of Bear Trails
- Obstruct police at the 1600 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department