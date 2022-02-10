Orange County COVID-19 testing results for 2-10-22

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 2.8.22

301 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Feb 1- Feb 7. (63 confirmed, 238 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

51-60yo (55 cases)

41-50yo (46 cases)

31-40yo (37 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.

1/11-1/17: 803 new cases

1/18-1/24: 641 new cases

1/25-1/31: 537 new cases

2/1-2/7: 301 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

1/11-1/17: 161 new cases

1/18-1/24: 126 new cases

1/25-1/31: 107 new cases

2/1-2/7: 54 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 18 cases currently being hospitalized:

0 vaccinated

1 on ventilator