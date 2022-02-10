Orange County COVID-19 testing results for 2-10-22
Published 1:17 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 2.8.22
301 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Feb 1- Feb 7. (63 confirmed, 238 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
51-60yo (55 cases)
41-50yo (46 cases)
31-40yo (37 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.
1/11-1/17: 803 new cases
1/18-1/24: 641 new cases
1/25-1/31: 537 new cases
2/1-2/7: 301 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
1/11-1/17: 161 new cases
1/18-1/24: 126 new cases
1/25-1/31: 107 new cases
2/1-2/7: 54 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 18 cases currently being hospitalized:
0 vaccinated
1 on ventilator