Longtime LSCO Staff Member Becky McAnelley Promoted to Assistant Dean of Student Services

Becky McAnelley has been promoted to Assistant Dean of Student Services and Registrar.

Becky has worked at Lamar State College Orange for over 35 years. She began as a student assistant and has performed roles since such as Recruiter; Assistant Registrar; Director of Admissions, Recruitment, and Registrar; and now, Assistant Dean of Student Services.

“Becky McAnelley is an example of the best of Lamar State College Orange – someone who has invested so much of her time, talent, and energy into making our students successful. We thank Becky for her years of service and are thrilled to see her continue to excel in her new role,” said Dr. Tom Johnson, President of Lamar State College Orange.

“Becky’s dedication over the years in service to our students is unmatched. She provides a very valuable role in overseeing several critical functions of our college. Lamar State College Orange is better because of her leadership and wise counsel. I know as Assistant Dean of Student Services, our college will continue to benefit from her excellence,” said Dr. Wendy Elmore, Provost and Executive Vice President of Lamar State College Orange.