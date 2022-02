The Orangefield boys golf team finished first in the top spot this week at the Anahuac Invitational, shooting a team total of 328.

Xander Parks led the Bobcats with a 1 under 71 to take top medalist, followed by Lincoln Parks with 79, Drew Tran with an 88, and Ethan Gunter 98. The Bobcats will be playing in the regional preview next Friday and Saturday at Raven’s Nest, in Huntsville.