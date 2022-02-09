West Orange PD investigates robbery

West Orange Police Officers are investigating an Aggravated Robbery that occurred at the Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 2207 MacArthur Drive in Orange at approximately 10:15pm on February 8, 2022. Information reported to responding Officers was that after closing time, an employee had taken the trash out to the dumpster and while at the dumpster containment area, the employee was confronted by 4 unknown black males that were wearing dark colored clothing, gloves and masks. The suspects produced weapons directed at the employee and forced the employee back inside the restaurant. Once inside the restaurant, the suspects removed an unknown amount of cash from the registers and then fled the business in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this event if asked to contact the West Orange Police at 409-883-0059 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS (8477)