Vidor JH Pirate Players earn high marks

The Vidor Junior High Pirate Players traveled to Odom Academy to compete in an Educational Drama Association competition in January. The Junior Pirate Players received 41 Superior ratings, 19 Excellent ratings and 2 Good ratings. The team walked away with first place honors earning an average score of 72.83 out of a possible 84 points.

Top performers for the day were:

Advanced Drama-Amelia Dulaney, earning 72 points.

Drama II-Laila Ochoa, earning 60 points.

Best Dressed for the Day were Amelia Dulaney and Angie Bejarano.

The team’s next contest is at Bob Hope School in Port Arthur, February 19th.

Participants include:

Abigail Whisenant, Amelia Dulaney, Angel Perez, Angelica Bejarano, Avery Harrington, Brynlee Morgan, Cambralynn Decker, Isabella Findley, Laila Ochoa, Laney Estrada, Leah Foote, Madison McAbee, Peyton Trahan, Rachel Morgan, Reese McGowan, Rustynn Frizzell and Shaelynn Binkley.