Vessel Turn-In Program starts March 1

Orange County Texas is partnering with Texas General Land Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to offer Orange County residents a free opportunity to remove inoperable and derelict vessels through the Vessel Turn-in Program.

Designed to provide owners with a voluntary method of disposal, TPWD will verify ownership and ensure each vessel (boat) qualifies for disposal. The GLO will remove all oil, fuel, batteries and pollutants. Orange County will dispose of the vessels. You are encouraged to participate if you own a vessel under 26 feet long in need of disposal or know a neighbor who may need assistance. Boats must be clear of waste and debris. All boats must be brought to the drop off location on March 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, and 12, 2022 7 a.m. – 6 p,m. atOrange County Collection Station 11265 FM 1442 in Orange.

For more information, contact the GLO between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (409) 727-7481.