State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles – This morning, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving one of their officers.

The subject was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No one else was injured during this incident.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensics Investigative Unit is processing the scene for evidence. This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.