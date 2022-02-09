LCJH Choir excels at contest
Published 8:54 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022
On Friday January 28th, six Little Cypress Junior High Choir students attended the annual TMEA/UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest. Four students earned first division superior ratings and two students earned excellent ratings.
“I am extremely proud of these students and their hard work,” said Choir Director Stephanie Teague.”If you get the chance, please congratulate these young ladies on a job very well done.”
Alasia Allen (8th) – Superior
Lacey Cupp (8th) – Superior
Amelia Hill (8th) – Excellent
Leyla Mar (8th) – Excellent
Kiley Reno (8th) – Superior
Victoria Sulak (7th) – Superior