LCJH Choir excels at contest

On Friday January 28th, six Little Cypress Junior High Choir students attended the annual TMEA/UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest. Four students earned first division superior ratings and two students earned excellent ratings.

“I am extremely proud of these students and their hard work,” said Choir Director Stephanie Teague.”If you get the chance, please congratulate these young ladies on a job very well done.”

Alasia Allen (8th) – Superior

Lacey Cupp (8th) – Superior

Amelia Hill (8th) – Excellent

Leyla Mar (8th) – Excellent

Kiley Reno (8th) – Superior

Victoria Sulak (7th) – Superior